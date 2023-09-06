GFS investigating fire at White Boy’s Auto Spares

The aftermath of the fire at White Boy’s Auto Spares

See full statement from Guyana Fire Service:

At approximately 12:11 a.m. today, the Fire Service received a call and was alerted to a fire at White Boy’s Auto Spares & Accessories, located at Lots 446-447 Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

Water tenders from the Melanie, Campbellville, and Alberttown fire stations were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The structure involved was a two-storey concrete building owned by 42-year-old Mohammed Alli and occupied as a bond.

As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed.

The purported cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and fire prevention staff are conducting investigations.

Three jets working from water tenders #105, #116 and water carrier #16 were used to extinguish the fire.