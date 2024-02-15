GFS investigating cause of Valentine’s Day hotel fire

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Guyana Fire Service swiftly responded to a distress call at Lot 12 Chapel Street, New Amsterdam Berbice, at 16:37 hrs yesterday. Within minutes, at 16:39 hrs, fire service personnel arrived at the scene, with the first jet deployed at 16:40 hrs.

Upon arrival, Water Tenders #87 and #74 were deployed to combat the blaze, led by Divisional Officer Harry and Section Leader Hope alongside eight personnel.

The structure, a three-storey wooden and concrete building, suffered severe damage.

The ground floor, utilized as a club and lounge, and the first and second floors, serving as a hotel, were heavily impacted.

The property, owned by Errol Azor, a 60-year-old resident of the United States of America, saw no reported casualties.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Four jets from Water Tender #74, light pumps #93 and #105, along with assistance from an estate Land Rover, were instrumental in extinguishing the blaze, utilizing hydrants in the vicinity.

With a rapid response and coordinated efforts, the Guyana Fire Service contained the fire, preventing further escalation and safeguarding the surrounding area.

The Guyana Fire Service remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and properties across the country.