Germany is experiencing a ‘massive’ pandemic of the unvaccinated, says health minister

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“The number of infections is increasing, as well as the number of deaths from Covid and especially the number of patients in intensive care units in some regions of Germany, regions where vaccination rates are not as high as in other regions,” Spahn said Wednesday, adding that the speed of administration of the booster shots “is not sufficient.”

So far only 66.8% of the population are fully vaccinated in the country. Vaccination has been slower in the Eastern states of Saxony and Thuringia, where vaccination rates are at 59% and 62.2% respectively, according to Ministry of Health figures.

“The truth is that there would be far fewer Covid-19 patients in [intensive care] if everyone who could do it got a vaccination,” Spahn said.

