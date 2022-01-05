Georgetown High Court to close until Jan 10 after Covid exposure

See full statement from the Supreme Court of Judicature:

The Judiciary wishes to inform all Court users that the operations of the Georgetown High Court and its offices will be closed effective 5th January, 2022 to 10th January, 2022. This closure is as a precautionary measure given exposure to the Covid-19 virus, and to effect sanitization of the Court building and offices. The usual precautions and protocols are being adopted.

Urgent matters will be done by way of remote hearings during this period for the Georgetown High Court. The filing of urgent matters may be effected through the use of our e-filing portal on the Supreme Court website (supremecourt.gy).

Persons who have in-person hearings scheduled in the court during this period may contact the Registrar, Deputy Registrar or their Attorneys-at-Law.

The Georgetown High Court Registry will resume operations with a skeletal staff from 10th January, 2021 until Friday 14th January, 2022.

Persons are therefore continue to utilize the e-filing portal during this time. Strict adherence to the Covid-19 Protocols will be enforced.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted.