George McCarthy reappointed as chairman of CINICO Loop Cayman Islands

According to a publication in the Cayman Islands Gazette dated March 17, 2023, Cabinet has re-appointed George McCarthy as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company (CINICO) and Ormond Williams as the Deputy Chairman of the CINICO Board for a period of three years in each case.

With these appointments, the current CINICO Board of Directors is as follows:

CINICO Board of Directors (Source: Cayman Islands Gazette)NamePositionSectorGeorge McCarthyChairmanAccountingOrmond WilliamsDeputy ChairmanBankingDr. George MeggsDirectorMedicalKaren TurnerDirectorFinancial ManagementLetitia LawrenceDirectorAccountingRudy MylesDirectorFraud/ComplianceLangston SibbliesDirector AttorneyAnne OwensEx-Officio MemberAccounting