Geeta Chandan-Edmond is new PNC General Secretary

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) Aubrey Norton has appointed Geeta Chandan-Edmond to serve as General Secretary of the party.

The appointment takes effect from January 3, 2022.

“Chandan-Edmond is a Member of Parliament and enjoys the support of the membership of the PNCR as manifest in the election to the Central Executive Committee of the Party,” the PNC/R said in a statement.

“Chandan-Edmond is a lawyer by profession and possesses management skills and good human relations skills that make her suitable to be General Secretary of the PNCR,” the statement added.

The PNCR said it has confidence in her abilities and will work with her as she strengthens and reorganises the administration of the PNC/R.