GECOM staff mum at Elections COI due to pending criminal charges

The Elections COI

The testimonies of several persons employed by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) could not be pursued during the Elections Commission of Inquiry, owing to pending investigations and charges instituted against them.

GECOM employees, Denise Babb-Cummings, Shefern February, Michelle Miller and Carolyn Duncan were summoned to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the March 2020, General and Regional Elections on Tuesday.

But on Monday, they had initiated proceedings in the form of an injunction, citing that the summons amount to a breach of their constitutional rights against self-incrimination under Article 144 of the Constitution.

They were also asking for an Order quashing the summons.

However, Babb-Cummings, February and Duncan appeared before the CoI with Attorney Eusi Anderson, where Chairman retired Justice Stanley John reiterated that requests were granted by the High Court.

As such, they were given a chance to make any statements before the Commission, to which they all chose to remain silent.

In August 2020, the trio were slapped with charges in relation to electoral fraud. They were accused of inflating the results of Region Four – the country’s largest voting district – to give the APNU+AFC Coalition a majority win at the polls.

Assistant Registration Officer, Carolyn Duncan is still being investigated by the Guyana Police Force and still on station bail. It is alleged that she, along with others, conspired to rig the elections.

