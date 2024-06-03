GEA appeals dismissal of charge against businessman for reportedly importing fuel without licence

See full statement from the Guyana Energy Agency:

THE GUYANA ENERGY AGENCY FILES APPEAL AGAINST DORWAIN BESS

The Guyana Energy Agency has filed a Notice of Appeal against the decision of His Worship, Magistrate Sunil Scarce who dismissed the charge of importing petroleum without an importing wholesale license issued by the Guyana Energy Agency contrary to Regulation 4(2)(b) Petroleum and Petroleum Products Regulations 2014.

The particulars of the offence were that Dorwain Bess between the period 3rd and 4th November, 2020 at Friendship, East Bank Demerara in the Georgetown Magisterial District imported petroleum products to wit approximately 155, 000 litres of Diesel without authority to do so under an import or an importing wholesale licence.

The GEA presented evidence of five (5) witnesses in the matter and on May 17, 2024 His Worship Magistrate Sunil Scarce upheld the no case submission filed by counsel for the defendant.

The Guyana Energy Agency is of the view that the Learned Magistrate erred in law and/or misdirected himself on the law when he held that a prima facie case was not made out against the Defendant and that the dismissal of the case after the prosecution closed its case was against the weight of the evidence which was before the court.

The Guyana Energy Agency continues its mandate in ensuring that persons do not engage in the importation of fuel without the requisite licences issued by the Guyana Energy Agency.