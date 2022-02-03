GDF medic delivers baby boy en-route to Diamond Hospital

A Grade Three Medic of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) last week delivered a baby boy en-route to the Diamond Hospital, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Corporal Dominique Gonsalves Sabola, who is attached to the Medical Centre at Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri, welcomed the baby boy into the world in the presence of his parents at approximately 18:44 hours on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The mother, Donica Hunte of Hyde Park, Timehri, visited the Medical Centre, complaining of labour pains and was prepared by Corporal Sabola who was assisted by Lance Corporal and Grade 3 Medic Sheena Christian-Waithe.

“We prepared her and had started the journey to the Diamond Hospital. Just a few minutes into the journey, her water broke and the baby was ready to come. I did the delivery and then we took our time and continued the journey to the hospital,” he recounted.

The mother and baby were handed over to the nurses of the Maternity Ward at the Diamond hospital in good health.

Corporal Sabola enlisted in the Guyana Defence Force in April 2013. He has successfully completed the Grade Three and the Grade Two Medical Assistant Courses. He has also successful completed Infectious Disease and Combat Lifer Saver training as well as Self Aid and Buddy Care with the United States Southern Command.