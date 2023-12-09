GDF helicopter crash: Two survivors ‘in good general condition’

The two survivors after being extracted from the crash site on Friday

The two survivors of the horrific helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks, are currently seeking further medical attention and did not sustain any serious injuries, according to senior army ranks.

Lieutenant (Lt) Andio Crawford and Corporal (CPL) Dwayne Jackson are currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) after being flown to the city on Friday along with the bodies of crash victims.

During a press conference this morning, Force Medical Officer of the GDF, Dr Nigel Langhorne, indicated the two surviving ranks, from the inception, had been in “good general condition.”

“Upon further examination at the Georgetown Public Hospital, we were able to confirm what is actually going on with them and I am happy to report that there was no injury of significance… They’re all in good general condition,” Lieutenant Colonel Langhorne stated.

The Force Medical Officer added that by this morning, a series of tests including scans were carried out on Crawford and Jackson – all indicating positive results.

“I had visit and a talk with two survivors this morning and they’re all in good spirits. Their families are alongside them, support them as well,” Dr Langhorne related.

The GDF had reported on Friday that the two survivors of Wednesday’s fatal Bell 412 crash had been extracted from the site of the accident and were flown to the Blakeslater Aerodrome.

In a subsequent statement late Friday, the army had said “The collaborative efforts and dedication of the Search and Rescue Operation following Wednesday’s Bell 412 crash have resulted in the successful evacuation of the survivors and victims from the crash site in the mountains of the Mazaruni Area.”

Lieutenant Andio Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson arrived at 15:55 hours at Eugene F. Correia Airport.

The bodies of the crash victims, Brigadier (Retd) Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan, arrived at 17:30 hours.

At this morning’s press briefing, GDF Chief, Brigadier Omar Khan committed that the army will support the families of those ranks who perished in the crash.