GDF conducts successful medevac from Region 1

The GDF Medical Corps successfully medevac a Mabaruma teenager to Georgetown for further treatment

The timely and successful medical evacuation conducted by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Medical Corps earlier today, saved the life of a 17-year-old female from Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

According to a post on the GDF’s Facebook age, the Regional Health Officer made the urgent request for MEDEVAC at approximately 01:00 hours. The GDF said it promptly responded, obtaining the requisite approval from the Chief of Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, to transport the patient for further medical care.

The teen being placed into an ambulance at the GDF Base Camp Ayangana to be transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital

The patient underwent an emergency medical procedure at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital and once stable enough, she was then transported to the city.

The MEDEVAC operation was carried out using a Bell 412 crew, which consisted of Lt Colonel Micheal Charles, Captain Dwight Bonus, Sergeant Claude Jones, and Ordinary Rating Mark Bharat.

Additionally, Corporal Clensford Burnett played a crucial role as the ambulance driver who continued the journey to ensure the patient’s safe transfer.

As a result of their efforts, the patient is now in a stable condition and receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

This incident demonstrates the importance of timely and efficient medical evacuation services in saving lives during emergencies.

The GDF remains ready and committed to serving the people of Guyana.