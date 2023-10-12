GCOPD calls for better systems to allow persons with disabilities to vote

Recognising the importance of inclusivity and accessibility, the Guyana Council of Organisation for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) is urging authorities to implement improved systems that facilitate voting for individuals with disabilities on polling days.

A recent accessibility audit conducted by GCOPD, in collaboration with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID), assessed approximately 554 polling stations across Regions One (Barima-Waini); Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam); Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); Four (Demerara-Mahaica); Five (Mahaica-Berbice); Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni); and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) during the last Local Government Elections (LGE) held on June 12, 2023.

The objective of the assessment was to evaluate the accessibility of polling stations for persons with disabilities and the measures taken to accommodate this marginalised group.

The findings of the audit were revealed during a ceremony at the National Library on Wednesday.

GCOPD Programme Manager Ganesh Singh highlighted that it was found that over 50 per cent of the established polling stations can only be accessed by steps, with only 12.3 per cent having ramps to cater to individuals with walking disabilities.

It was further observed that majority of the polling stations (87.1 per cent) were located on the ground floor, while only 1.4 per cent of stations had elevators or lifts for accessibility.

Further, only 22.2 per cent of polling stations provided sufficient seating, and slightly over half (51.7 per cent) offered obstacle-free access to voting booths.

The report also included findings on tactical ballots and marking guides as braille nor audio voter guides were observed, so it was not possible for voters who are blind or low-vision to vote independently and in secret.

Additionally, 78.5 per cent of polling stations had ballot marking tables positioned low enough for all voters to access, however, only 46 per cent of polling stations provided adequate space at the voting booth for persons with wheelchairs or walkers.

The audit also states that 71.2 per cent of polling stations had poll workers who reported receiving training on how to support persons with disabilities and less than half of polling stations (43.5 per cent) provided written information for voters with auditory disabilities.

The vast majority of surveyed voters with disabilities indicated that they had received adequate information about the voting process (94.5 per cent) and that they had enough time to vote (89.1 per cent). Traditional media reports showed 54.5 per cent of polling stations provided enough information accessible for persons with disabilities and only 49.1 per cent reported the same for political parties.

Most registration centres had stairs leading up to the entryway and only 28 per cent of them had ramps to allow for access by voters with physical disabilities.

The audit report includes several recommendations to address these issues, such as increasing the number of trained persons with disabilities as election day staff and implementing a more comprehensive system to accommodate persons with disabilities in future elections. GCOPD emphasised the need for accessible voting processes, ensuring equal participation of all members of society. It pointed out that polling locations and facilities should be located on ground floors with either step-free access or an appropriate ramp.

It noted that if polling stations could not be located on the ground floor, then there must be adequate accessibility features, such as elevators or lifts, so that people with disabilities can be afforded the same opportunity to vote in person.

The GCOPD also highlighted the need for better washroom facilities and seating areas similarly accessible to persons with disabilities. This also goes for interior locations as well as seeing adequate parking being made possible for persons with disabilities at all polling stations. Among the recommendations also is that entryways and the interior of polling stations be free of obstacles and allow wheelchair users enough space to navigate freely, including enough space to enter the voting booths.

Voting booths, it was recommended, should be placed at a far enough distance so that people could not overhear conversations about marking ballots between a voter and their assistant.

It was noted that reasonable accommodations must be put into place to allow people with disabilities to vote independently and in-secret since by law it is their democratic right. Assistive materials, such as tactical ballots guides, should be deployed so that people who are blind can vote independently. The GCOPD is also adamant about the training of election day staff to cater to persons with disabilities, noting that this would better enable them to set up polling stations to suit persons with disabilities for maximum accessibility.

Another recommendation was that voters with disabilities should be allowed to select an assistant of their choice, rather than be limited to one who is registered at the polling stations.

“These recommendations would see the increase in participation of persons with disabilities taking steps to be a part of the electoral process,” the GCOPD said on Wednesday.