GCCI urges businesses to approach GuyExpo 2025 with intentionality

President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Kathy Smith, has urged businesses that are participating in GuyExpo 2025 to do so with intentionality.

Speaking at the launch on September 29 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Smith stated that GuyExpo has always been more than an exhibition. “It is a platform for businesses to showcase their products and services. It is a space to connect, to network, and to build new supply chains and partnerships,” she stated.

The event is slated for November 13 to 16, 2025, at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia, Georgetown, and pointing to the theme, “Transformation through entrepreneurship and innovation,” Smith stated that this focal point is both timely and important. “…these two elements—entrepreneurship and innovation—are at the heart of Guyana’s transformation story.”

The GCCI President noted that with the government’s investment into diversification of the economy and the transformational impact of the petroleum sector, opportunities for local businesses abound.

She said, “Today, Guyana’s business landscape is shifting. The petroleum industry has raised the bar. Businesses are innovating—not only to meet growing demand—but to satisfy new requirements and compliance standards. This is transformation in action, and it is happening within our private sector.”

Addressing the businesses that will be participating in this year’s GuyExpo, Smith underscored the importance of marketing their brands and networking. “GuyExpo is not just about selling a few products. It is about marketing your products and services, and expanding your customer base. It is about selling your business. It is also a great opportunity to learn more about the existing market—where you can potentially partner with another company or business to increase your reach or expand your offerings,” she iterated.

The GCCI President also extended gratitude to the government of Guyana for its continued investment in the development of local businesses and reiterated the Chamber’s support for all initiatives that benefit both the private sector and citizenry.