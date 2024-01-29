GCCI renews call for stock market reform in Guyana

See full statement from the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI):

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) notes with concern, reports of operations at the Guyana Stock Exchange (GSE), and its effect on the business community in Guyana.

With access to financing being a leading hurdle for many businesses in Guyana, GSE has a significant role to play in facilitating a transparent and efficient marketplace for companies to raise capital, invest, and grow.

The GCCI has been on public record, on multiple occasions, championing the reform of the capital markets and the stock exchange in Guyana.

The lack of necessary infrastructure, technological advancements, and regulatory framework at the GSE compromises the financial health of businesses, restricts their ability to attract investment, and ultimately hampers their growth potential. That the substandard functioning GSE is also resulting in the sale of stocks in breach of a company’s by-laws is also most worrying.

With Guyana being on a revolutionary growth trajectory it is imperative that the GSE be rehabilitated to keep pace with the rapid growth and development taking place all across the nation.

The GCCI therefore calls on the Guyana Association of Securities Companies and Intermediaries Inc., and Guyana Securities Council (GSC) to prioritise the modernization of GSE infrastructure, with a focus on the incorporation of technologically advanced best practices.