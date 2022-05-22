GCCI lauds timeline for removal of trade barriers between Guyana, T&T

GCCI President Timothy Tucker

Press Statement by Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry on

Public Commitment to Remove Non-Tariff Barriers between Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago:

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) welcomes the public commitment by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to work with the Government of Guyana to remove trade barriers between the two (2) territories. The Chamber notes that it is intended for a Commission, as well as a timeline, to be established for the removal of these barriers. The GCCI views this as a step in the right direction.

The Chamber would like to encourage its private sector colleagues in Trinidad & Tobago to support its Government in the work to remove trade barriers. Such support would engender a relationship based on mutual respect and usher in a spirit of cooperation between the territories for advancement of the regional agenda and private sector development.

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry would like to reiterate its role as a partner in the development of Guyana and its continued commitment to supporting private sector growth. The Chamber also reaffirms its willingness to serve Guyana and the wider Caribbean, remaining disposed to offer support in the work to remove trade barriers in the region.