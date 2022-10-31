GCCI condemns SOCU’s arrest of lawyer

Attorney-at-Law Tamieka Clarke

See full statement:

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is cognizant of the arrest of Attorneyat-law Tamieka Clarke, by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) through its Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) and maintains that actions of this nature need to be publicly denounced.

Based on credible information in the public domain, the arrest was initiated because the Attorney exercised her professional duty and advised her client to exercise his constitutional right to remain silent during attempts to obtain a statement from him for an ongoing investigation.

It appears that the attorney was also threatened earlier this week that she would be arrested if her client fails to provide a statement to the police on the said matter.

The GCCI is an organization that promotes a society governed by law and order. As such, the Chamber condemns all attempts to stifle any citizen’s rights and believes that actions that bring the Force’s professionalism and objectivity into question should be addressed immediately and with the highest regard.

We are, therefore, calling on the Commissioner of Police to launch a thorough investigation into the matter. This matter should not be viewed lightly as officers of the court, in the exercise of their professional duties, must do so in a manner that is devoid of intimidation tactics.