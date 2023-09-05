GCC hoping to expand horizons with weekend of sport

The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), a long-standing institution with a rich history of promoting cricket in the community, has decided to expand its horizons and embrace a more inclusive approach towards sports.

As such, the Club recently announced a move to host a weekend of sports.

GCC shared, “In an effort to diversify and revitalize our club’s facilities, we are thrilled to announce our upcoming Weekend of Sports to be held on the 8th and 10th of September, 2023, where we aim to bring together various sports associations and provide a platform for athletes to showcase their talents.

In recent years, GCC has primarily been known for its dedication to cricket. However, recognizing the importance of promoting a wider range of sports and fostering a sense of unity in our community, it has decided to open its doors to athletes and sports enthusiasts from different disciplines.

This initiative is driven by its commitment to inclusivity, community engagement, and the desire to create a vibrant sporting atmosphere.

The Weekend of Sports at GCC promises to be a unique and memorable experience for all involved.

The Club said it was extending invitations to local sports associations and clubs representing a diverse array of disciplines, including football, field hockey, archery, lawn tennis, air badminton, karate, cricket, and many more.

This event will provide a platform for athletes of all ages and backgrounds to come together, compete, and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.

“We firmly believe that sports have the power to transcend boundaries and bring people together, fostering a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect.

“Our goal is not only to offer exposure to athletes but also to create an atmosphere of unity and cooperation among sports enthusiasts in our community.

“As we prepare for this exciting Weekend of Sports, we invite the entire community to join us in celebrating the talent and dedication of our local athletes.

“We encourage families, friends, and sports fans to come out and support these athletes as they showcase their skills and passion for their respective sports.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the community for its continued support of GCC. Without your unwavering encouragement, this endeavor would not have been possible.“We look forward to welcoming you all to the Georgetown Cricket Club during our Weekend of Sports.”