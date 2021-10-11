GAWU rep arrested for allegedly assaulting Rose Hall Mayor

Rose Hall Mayor Dave Budhu

A 53-year-old man who is a Field Officer attached to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) was yesterday arrested for allegedly assaulting the Mayor of Rose Hall, Dave Budhu.

The incident occurred at around 11:50hrs at the Hampshire Civic Clinic Center, following an outreach by the Minister of Local Government Nigel Dharamlall.

Police said the Mayor attended the meeting where stakeholders discussed a number of issues including drainage and irrigation.

Upon conclusion of the meeting, the Mayor and the GAWU officer got involved in a heated argument over the cleaning of the Williamsburg Street, Corentyne, Berbice.

A statement from the police alleged that during the verbal row, the suspect became annoyed and started to “abuse” the Mayor by calling him a “waste man”. Police said the suspect then cuffed the Mayor to his neck.

The matter was reported at Rose Hall Town Police Outpost and the Mayor was escorted to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

The suspect was arrested and placed into custody pending charges.

In September, A 55-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to kill the Rose Hall Mayor.

Police stated that the Mayor was in the company of Town Clerk Natasha Griffith and other staff offloading tools from a truck when the suspect approached him on a bicycle and started to abuse him.

He further threatened to kill him while brandishing a knife that he drew from his pants waist. Budhu, who became fearful for his life, ran to safety in the market and summoned the Police.