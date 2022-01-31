GAWU disturbed by alleged treatment of locals on FPSOs



The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) was disturbed to learn from the January 30, 2022, Kaieteur News of the alleged treatment experienced by Guyanese nationals undertaking various tasks on the FPSOs engaged in the extraction of hydrocarbons offshore Guyana. The workers experiences which were captured by the media mirrors much of what our Union has heard firsthand from employees working offshore in other enterprises.

The GAWU had previously brought to attention that it learnt from local workers being denied internet access to communicate to their families though such facilities remained available to foreigners. Additionally, we pointed out that some workers had reported to us that they could only eat after their foreign colleagues had completed their meals and received whatever was available. Additionally, we spoke about Guyanese workers telling us that foreigners were being allowed to eat their meals prior to emergency drills whereas locals were not afforded similar opportunities. In such instances, the workers reported that their meals could be delayed several hours, and questions of wholesomeness arose.

At this time, the GAWU wishes to encourage the affected employees to make contact with us. We believe that so far our collective efforts have yielded improvements for workers of the sector and we hold that collaboration could bring about betterment. Indeed, we are against the reported mistreatment of our locals and stand in their defense.