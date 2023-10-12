GAWU confers posthumous award to late Ashton Chase

Pauline Chase (right) and Serita Chase (centre) receiving the award from GAWU’s President Seepaul Narine

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) on Wednesday presented a posthumous award to Pauline Chase and Serita Chase, daughters of the late Ashton Chase in recognition of their father’s outstanding and significant contributions in defending workers’ rights and strengthening the trade union movement in Guyana.

The Union had decided to honour the late Chase during its 22nd Delegates’ Congress, which took place in August of this year. However, the award could not be presented at that time.

During a simple ceremony on Wednesday at his Kingston Office, GAWU’s President Seepaul Narine took a moment to reflect on his personal experiences with the late Ashton Chase.

He spoke about the genuine interest Chase had in the well-being of others, always asking about their families and ensuring they were doing well. Despite his enormous influence, he remained humble and encouraged his comrades to improve their skills and abilities.

Narine recounted numerous instances where Chase stood firmly with the Union, securing numerous victories and bringing honour and respect to the working class. He described Chase’s contributions as extensive, diverse, exceptional, and everlasting, and he emphasised that they will always be remembered.

During the award acceptance ceremony, Chase’s daughters expressed gratitude to GAWU for recognising their late father’s dedication and hard work.

Pauline Chase shared that her father considered trade unionism as his life’s purpose, and he always put his heart and soul into working for the betterment of workers and political causes.

The late Ashton Chase was a staunch supporter of the trade union movement and firmly believed in the principles of the working class.

She also related that the family was immensely grateful to GAWU for honouring her father’s legacy, which served as a poignant reminder of his significant contributions to the cause he held dear.

The GAWU has a deep appreciation and respect for the late Ashton Chase. Chase’s passion for social justice, his influential writings, and his teachings will continue to inspire and guide workers and leaders as they navigate through new challenges and strive towards new milestones.

The award presented to the two women is a fitting tribute to a man whose lifelong dedication and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on the labour movement in Guyana.