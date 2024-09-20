GAW victorious at Providence

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – SEPTEMBER 20: Shamar Joseph (R) and Moeen Ali (L) of Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrate the dismissal of Rilee Rossouw of Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots during the Men’s 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match 21 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Guyana National Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Providence, Guyana. (Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Guyana Amazon Warriors inflicted a seventh defeat on the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in this year’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) running out winners by 30 runs in Providence to boost their own chances of progression in this year’s competition.

Electing to field first the Patriots restricted their opponents to 137/8, Ashmead Nedd impressing with four wickets including bagging both openers Tim Robinson and Kevin Sinclair for ducks. Tabraiz Shamsi’s flight and guile kept the Warriors tied down too, only 13 runs were scored off his left-arm wrist spin and the South African removed both Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer.

Hetmyer took a liking to the rest of the Patriots bowling however, a decisive and destructive innings of 63 off just 33 balls saw him scoop Player of the Match.

Despite a dogged 49 off 46 balls from Evin Lewis at the top of the order the Patriots never truly looked like pulling off the victory. Moeen Ali caused all sorts of problems with the ball and the Patriots left themselves with too many runs to chase in the latter half of the innings and a the chance to pull off only their second victory in the competition eluded them.

Rilee Rossouw’s run-out in the 15th over seemed to extinguish the last vestiges of hope and Shamar Joseph was clinical for the Warriors, a rapid spell of fast bowling saw him end up with 3/9 in just 2.3 overs.

“Words can’t explain how great it is to play at home, knowing you have the support of everyone – it’s just amazing,” said Hetmyer after the match. He was particularly impressed with the performance of Joseph. “I think it was only a matter of time for him to start picking wickets. He is an exceptional bowler; we have already seen it in his short career so far. He is really exciting and all he has to do is just keep doing what he is doing and sky is the limit for him.”

A solid performance sees the Guyana Amazon Warriors keep their hopes of retaining the title they won last year very much alive.