GAW thrash TKR to secure top spot in Group Stage

Guyana Amazon Warriors secured top spot in Group Stage with 6-wicket win against Trinbago Knight Riders this evening at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Guyana Amazon Warriors 177/4 (Hope 54*, Smith 44; Deyal 1/21, Hinds 1/26) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 176/8 (Carty 83, Deyal 37; Tahir 3/12, Paul 1/11) by 6 wickets

Guyana Amazon Warriors completed a six-wicket win and the double against the Trinbago Knight Riders as the two sides played out a dress rehearsal ahead of Wednesday night’s Qualifier 1.

The Amazon Warriors won the toss and opted to field first and the decision went in their favour as a Knight Riders side shorn of Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine posted a competitive 176/8.

The Amazon Warriors timed their chase perfectly in reply, Shai Hope carried on his good form with an unbeaten 54 to ensure the game was won with 10 balls to spare.

Earlier on a much-changed Knight Riders got off to a bad start when Martin Guptill was run out for one but Mark Deyal’s quick-fire 37 from 20 balls ensured the Knight Riders were able to post a healthy 49/2 by the end of the PowerPlay.

Chadwick Walton and Keacy Carty put on a 59-run partnership before Imran Tahir cleaned up Walton for 25.

However, that merely signalled the moment for Carty to press the accelerator. He took an extreme liking to Odean Smith, taking him for 26 runs in the 15th over to bring up his half-century.

Carty was to go on to make a brilliantly constructed 83 before he was eventually stumped. That wicket was one of three in the 19th over as Imran Tahir halted the Knight Riders momentum.

The Knights Riders were to eventually post 176, a total that gave their bowlers something to work with.

In reply, the Amazon Warriors got off to the best possible start in the PowerPlay. Odean Smith partnered Saim Ayub and the pair reached 56/0 at the end of six overs but Ayub was to fall immediately after the fielding restrictions were lifted, skying a delivery from Akeal Hosein.

Odean Smith was to go on to make his best score of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) – benefitting from three drops on his way to a sparkling 44, Smith’s knock ensured the Warriors only needed 60 from 44 balls with eight wickets remaining.

It was an equation the Amazon Warriors negotiated with ease as they romped to victory with two overs remaining.