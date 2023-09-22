GAW destroy Tallawahs, to clash with TKR in quest for 1st CPL title

Guyana Amazon Warriors dominated the Jamaica Tallawahs to reach the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League final. Warriors will now face rivals, Trinbago Knight Riders in Sunday’s grand final at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Azam Khan’s blistering half-century propelled the Warriors to a 182-6 in 20 overs while a collective bowling effort restricted Tallawahs to 101-9 as Warriors won by 81 runs.

In the Tallawahs chase, they had a scratchy start with Brandon King looking tentative. King made five from nine balls as he was caught behind off Romario Shepherd’s bowling. King had earlier survived a review, but his stay at the crease was brief. The dangerous Alex Hales (15) cut one to a leaping Kevlon Anderson at point. Talla wahs were reduced to 26-2 in 4.2 overs.

Dwaine Pretorius then sneaked through the defense of Shamrah Brooks (01), as Warrior nation erupted. The Tallawahs never got going as Warriors bowlers were too hot to handle. At the powerplay, Tallawahs were 32-4. Raymon Reifer went for a duck to Ronsford Beaton and the slide continued.

Imran Tahir rallied his troops well, and he delivered yet again with ball in hand. Fabian Allen reached 11, as Imad Wasim was running out of partners. Allen was removed by Odean Smith, who did not bowl a ball in last game. Tallawahs’ last hope with the bat was Chris Green, and he was bowled by the impressive Gudakesh Motie at 70-8 in 11.4 overs.

Tahir removed Gordon for a duck to close out Tallawahs innings with Wasim scoring an unbeaten 43.

Earlier, the Jamaica Tallawahs won the toss and opted to bowl first. Guyana Amazon Warriors made one change in leaving out Shamar Joseph and bringing Ronsford Beaton into the side.

Kevlon Anderson, who is three match old in CPL, was promoted to open in the batting. He tickled one for four, but the next ball he was bowled all ends up by the impressive Mohammad Amir at 5-1 in the first over.

Amir continued to swing the ball, and he wrapped Shai Hope on the pads. Upon review, Hope had inside edge the ball and he survived. The Guyana Amazon Warriors powerplay was decorated with Hope’s class and Ayub’s touch, as the Warriors posted 49-1 in six overs.

Shamar Springer, in his second over, accounted for Saim Ayub, who made 20 from 15 balls. At 54-2 in 6.5 overs, Shimron Hetmyer strolled to the crease. Shimron Hetmyer then survived a leg-before call to Chris Green in the eighth over.

In the ninth over, Hetmyer was dropped on five by Alex Hales at long-off. At the half-way stage, Warriors were 71-2 with Hope on 35 from 26 balls and Hetmyer struggling on seven from 14 balls. In the 12th over, Hetmyer finally found the gap, as he smashed Raymon Reifer for a six and a four in successive balls.

Warriors reached 100 in 13.4 overs when Azam Khan struck Reifer down the ground. Hetmyer faced 29 balls for his 31 runs which had two fours and one six. He was caught at short third-man off a diving Amir. At 122-4 in 15.3 overs, Romario Shepherd strode to the crease and received a warm welcome from the capacity crowd, which included President Irfaan Ali.

Khan then unleashed as he propelled the Warriors to a strong total. The Warriors posted 66 runs and lost three wickets in that phase. Shepherd smoked 15 from eight balls, and Khan reached his fifty from 25 balls.

The big man from Pakistan, Khan, was given caught behind upon review, after scoring 54 from 27 balls, an innings laced with four sixes and five fours. Dwaine Pretorius struck a boundary off his first ball, to add the finishing touch to the Warriors score of 182-6 in 20 overs.

Gordon finished with 2-27 in four overs while Springer had 2-40 in his quota of four. The final match of the 2023 CPL will bowl off Sunday September 24 from 19:00h at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence.