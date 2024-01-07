Ganja, scissors & other weapons confiscated at ‘Flash Back Old School Party’

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force have arrested several persons who were found in possession of contraband items while entering the ‘Flash Back Old School Party’ held on Saturday night at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

About 10,000 persons were searched upon entering the venue and the following items were seized:

** 2000 Lighters

** 100 Scissors

** 50 small transparent zip-lock plastic bags containing Cannabis

** 50 ‘joints’ (Marijuana)

** 15 ‘weapons’