Ganja, phones, weapons found during raid at Timehri Prison

A search operation at the Timehri Prison early this morning unearthed a quantity of illicit items such as narcotics, cell phones and accessories and weapons.

The exercise was conducted between 06:00 and 08:30hrs at three dormitories at the Timehri Prison.

The items found include a quantity of narcotics; 2 black Samsung cellular phones, 1 Hyundai cellular phone; 5 phone batteries, 2 phone casings, 1 Digicel SIM card, 4 phone chargers, a quantity and nails, 1 mirror, 2 two-way electrical points, along with 9 cigarette lighters, 11 improvised weapons, 1 kitchen knife, 1 pair of scissors and 2 earpieces.

According to reports, the search was conducted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and Prison Service and the items found have been confiscated as the investigations continue to ascertain the circumstances under which the items entered the precinct of the prison.