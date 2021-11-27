Ganja, gun, ammo found at Plaisance house

Police ranks on patrol unearthed a firearm along with matching ammunition and a quantity of marijuana at a house in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

The discovery was made sometime around 19:30 hours on Friday evening at Britton Street, Plaisance.

According to police reports, a party of policemen along with ranks from North West Security Inc. were on patrol and acting on information went to a home at Britton Street, Plaisance, ECD.

Upon arrival, a male known to the police was seen running from the house.

A search was carried out on the lower flat of the premises where ranks found (in the PVC ceiling) three black plastic bags – two containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems – and one containing a quantity of transparent ziplock plastic parcels each containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, all suspected to be cannabis.

They also found a .38 revolver along with six live rounds.

The area was canvassed but the suspect was not found.

The suspected narcotics and firearm with ammunition were taken to the Sparendaam Police Station, where the suspected narcotics were weighed and amounted to 876.35 grams.

Further investigations are underway.