GA-FDD releases list of companies licenced to provide treated water

NAME OF COMPANY

ADDRESS

REGION

G.N Crystal Clear Purified Water

Lot 13, Three Friends, Essequibo Coast

2

Andron Alphonso

Lot 95 Charity, Essequibo Coast

2

Pure Plus Water

Lot 34 Takuka Road, Meadow Brook, Gardens

2

H2O Lab

Lot 66 Parcel 1455, Phase 1, Westmister, La Parfaite, Harmonie, West Bank Demerara

3

Blue Ribbon Manfuring. Guyana Inc.

Lot 97 A West-Meter-Meer Zorg, West Coast Demerara

3

Ultra Valley Water

Lot 1665 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo

3

First Choice Water

Lot 335 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo

3

Island Pride Spring

Lot 423 Tushen, East Bank Essequibo

3

Blue Natural Spring

Lot 151 Zeeburg, Public Road, West Coast Demerara

3

D & L Purified Water

Lot 153 Public Road, Nimes, West Bank Demerara

3

D & L Purified Water

Lot 8 Public Road, Section 36, La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

3

Radica Ramlall

Lot 74, Goed Fortuin Housing Scheme, WBD

3

Dynamic Purified Water

Block X Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara

4

Blue Spring Water

Industrial Park Inc. Eccles, East Bank Demerara

4

Essential Supplies Inc.

Lot 81-83 Industrial Site, Eccles, East Bank Demerara

4

Kai Water

Lot 879 Section ‘A’,Block x, Diamond, East Bank Demerara

4

M& N & Sons Enterprise

Lot 291 Newtown, Enmore, East Coast Demerara

4

Aquafina Water & Ice Inc.

Lot 160 Section D, Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara

4

H2O Lab

Lot 583-585 Block y, Section C, Golden Grove, E.B.D

4

Ocean Pure Purified Water

Lot 265 BB, Eccles, East Bank Demerara

4

Natural Spring H2O

Lot 13/14 Pandit Street, Bagottown, East Bank Demarara

4

Aqua Crystal

Lot 246 Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara

4

Ataro Pure Water

Lot 1479 Section ‘B’, Block X, Diamond, East Bank Demerara

4

Clear Spring

Lot 249 Buzz-Bee-Dam, Craig, East Bank Demerara

4

Jus Water

Lot 2 A Sheriff Street & Durey Lane, Georgetown

4

Banks DIH

Thirst Park, Georgetown

4

Demerara Distillers Ltd

Plantation Diamond, East Bank Demerara

4

Atlantic Manuf. & Packaging Company

Lot 25 Courbane Park, Annandale, East Bank Demerara

4

Ultra Springs

Lot 231 Crane Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara

4

Atlantis Water Store

Lot 208 Sheriff & Pike Street, Campbellville Georgetown

4

The Water Store

35 Campbell Avenue, Campbellville

4

Shield Waters

Lot 1356, Section A Block X, Diamond East Bank Demerara

4

Alkaplus Wellness

529 Section A Block X, Diamond

4

R. Sain Purified Drinking

Lot 55, Block 1 C, Experiment, West Coast Berbice

5

Jaikrishna Bahadur

Lot 3 Grant 1803,Crabwood Creek, Corentyne

6

Michael Pure Valley

Lot 202, # 52 Village, Corentyne, Berbice

6

Sohail Purified Water

Lot 1 ‘C’ South Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice

6

Rajendra Jaijairam

Lot 1 C South Public Rd, Corentyne, B/ce

6

Faizal Kassim

Lot 18 South Avenue, Bartica

7

George Jordon

Lot 48 1st Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River

7

Pure Flow Glorious Liquid

Lot 226 Mora Street, Mackenzie, Linden

10

Tanna Water

Lot 39 Co-op Crescent, Mackenzie, Linden

10