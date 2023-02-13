GA-FDD recalls some Fabuloso cleaning products

The Government Analyst- Food & Drugs Department (GA-FDD) wishes to advise the general public that there is a recall of certain Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners owing to the risk of exposure to bacteria.

Importers and consumers are hereby advised that the first eight digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78-2365US78 and 3001US78-3023US78.

See below for the list of recalled items:

Fabuloso Original Multipurpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 22 fl oz.

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2x Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56/128/169 fl oz.

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Lavender Scent, 210 fl oz.

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, one gallon.

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 fl oz.; Fabuloso Multi- Purpose Cleaner 2x Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8/56/128/169 fl oz.

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2x Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8/56/128/169 fl oz.

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2x Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 fl oz

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, one gallon.

The recalled products can contain pseudomonas spp. bacteria including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens which are environmental organisms found wildly in the soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infections and may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body through inhalation, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.

Consumers are therefore urged to be on the lookout for the implicated items. Persons who have purchased the recalled Fabuloso are urged to immediately stop using the affected cleaners and make contact with the GA-FDD on telephone numbers 222-8857 and 222-8859 or WhatsApp on 222-8011.