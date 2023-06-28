GA-FDD recalls several batches of Guzzler Citrus Punch Drink

The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) has issued an urgent recall of several batches of Guzzler Citrus Punch Drink that may be circulating on the market.

The affected batches may contain white residues around the neck of the bottles and/ or apparent discolouration.

The affected batches include:0339 V, 1439 V, 1509 V, 0309 V, 1512 V, 1508 V, 0252 V, 0250 V, 0301 V, 0306 V, 0305 V, 1453 V, 0249 V, 1442 V, 1511 V, 0046 V, 1415 V, 1416 V, 1324 V, 2118 V, 2049 V, 2120 V, 1536 V, 2111 V, 1426 V, 2119 V, 2144 V, 2141 V, 2142 V, 2152 V, 228 V, 1143 V, 1140 V, 1935 V, 2228 V, 0238 V, 1935 V, 1319 V, 1135 V , 2041 V, 2119 V, 2232 V, 2230 V, 1146 V, 1009 V, 1627 V, 0447 V, 1711 V.

Out of an abundance of caution, consumers who have purchased this product are urged to not consume it since the product may be unfit for human consumption and may cause illness.

The product subject to the recall, if purchased, should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of foodborne illness include but are not limited to diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, headaches, and stomach aches. Consumers reporting illness are advised to contact the nearest health facility for proper follow-up and treatment.

The GA-FDD is working assiduously to remove all the affected Guzzler Citrus Punch Drink from the market and to ascertain the cause of this defect. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact GA-FDD at 222-8859/60 for further information.