GA-FDD announces recall of some batches of Similac, Alimentum & EleCare baby formula

See full statement from the Government Analyst- Food and Drug Department:
The Government Analyst- Food and Drug Department hereby informs the general public of a voluntary recall of specified batches of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formula produced by Abbott Laboratories, Sturgis Michigan, USA.
The department received an official communication from the manufacturer indicating that a proactive, voluntary recall has been initiated due to four consumer complaints in the United States related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who have consumed the infant formula manufactured in Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.
Although the local distributor has initiated this recall exercise, the department hereby advises persons who may be in possession of any of the recalled powdered infant formulas with the batch numbers listed below, to discontinue use immediately and where possible return to the point of purchase.
The implicated powdered infant formula products are:
PRODUCT NAME AND PRESENTATION
BATCH NUMBER
SIMILAC SPIT UP INFANT FORMULA 12.3 OZ PWD
28026K800
31504K800
34855K800
SIMILAC ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 12.4 OZ PWD
22243K800
35986K800
SIMILAC SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 12.0 OZ PWD, 6 CT
32619K800
32627K800
SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 22.5 OZ PWD, 4 CT
24509SH00
26744SH00
SIMILAC PRO-ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 20.6 OZ PWD, 4 CT
28008SH00
30369SH00
31481SH00
SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 20.1 OZ PWD, 4 CT
28102SH10
31453SH00
35054SH00
ELECARE JR UNFL PWD
31408Z200
31408Z200
ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD
23439Z200
25563Z200
25563Z200
Further information concerning the public warning issued could be found on the US FDA website, here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/abbott-voluntarily-recalls-powder-formulas-manufactured-one-plant. In addition, the department can be contacted at 222- 8859/60 for further guidance relating to this public health announcement.