GA-FDD alerts consumers about foreign labelled cooking oil illegally imported from Brazil

See full statement from the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department:

The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department wishes to alert the general public on the proliferation of foreign labelled cooking oil on our local market branded Vila Velha and Soya. These products are suspected to be illegally imported from Brazil and are labelled wholly in Portuguese which is in contravention to the Food and Drugs Act and Regulations.

According to the Food and Drugs Regulation 18 part 15, “The declarations required by paragraph (2) shall be made in English except where a label is applied to a package of food in a country the official language of which is not English the declarations so required shall appear in English on any panel except the bottom of the package.”

The Department along with members of the National Food Safety and Control Committee have commenced surveillance and enforcement activities against these and other non-conforming products. The public is hereby advised to inspect all products upon purchasing and only purchase products that are in compliance with the Laws of Guyana.

Consumers please engage the Environmental Health Department in your neighbourhood or the GA-FDD to report any substandard food seen on our local market or offered for sale by vendors. The GA-FDD can be contacted on 222-8857(9) or visit our Facebook page at Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department.

Be safe. Remember to keep your hands clean by washing and sanitizing, wear a mask and practice social distancing.