G/Town man nabbed with illegal gun, ammo

A male was arrested early this morning outside a popular nightclub on Robb Street, Georgetown, with an unlicensed firearm and matching ammunition. Based on reports, police ranks acted on information received and went to Robb Street at about 04:30 hrs today (Sunday), where they contacted the suspect – Stefan Edwards, a 24-year-old unemployed resident of Albouystown, Georgetown – in the vicinity of the establishment.

One of the ranks carried out a search on the suspect during which Edwards was found to be in possession of a 9mm Pistol with a Magazine containing seven (7) matching rounds of ammunition. The weapons were discovered in his pants crotch.

Edwards was asked if he was the holder of a Firearm License, and he replied ‘no’. He was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station, where the firearm and ammunition were marked and placed in an evidence bag in his presence, then lodged with the Station Sergeant for safekeeping.