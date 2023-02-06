G/town Education Dept. launches Children’s Mash Competition 2023

The Department of Education – Georgetown on Monday launched their Children’s Mashramani Competition 2023.

This is the first time the competition has been held after it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Masharamani 2023 is celebrated under the theme “Mixing and Mashing as One Guyana.”

In brief remarks, Principal Chief Education Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Bridgewater expressed satisfaction at being able to host the event. He encouraged the students to have fun and do their best as they display their talents.

The atmosphere at the National Cultural Centre was electrifying as students from schools across the education district showed support for their peers who are apart of the competition.

Pupils from primary schools across the city dazzled the audience in their brightly coloured costumes and well-choreographed routines as they competed in seven (7) categories.