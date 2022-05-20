G Herbo, Taina Williams Welcomes 2nd Child, Baby Girl Emma Love Wright

G Herbo and Taina Williams welcomed their second child a baby girl Emmy Love Wright on May 17. Herbo and Williams announced the birth of their daughter on Thursday, May 19.

According to Taina, the baby was 7 pounds and 5 ounces at birth. She is also 19.5. The pair shared a sweet family photo with G Herbo holding their son Essex while Taina held Emmy.

The couple first shared the news on Dec. 24 that they were expecting another baby.

She had shared a vlog of her taking the pregnancy test with her 2.5 million followers.

“I’m feeling like I should vlog this because I think this may be a thing, oh my God, what is happening,” Taina Williams said as she held the test result up for fans to see.

Williams also shared another clip with fans showing her anxiously waiting on the test results and then another clip of her talking to her boyfriend G Herbo on FaceTime where she broke the news to him.

G Herbo, 26, and Williams, 24, welcomed their baby boy Essex last year, which was why fans were shocked that they were expecting another baby while Essex was barely out of the newborn phase.

The pair announced the sex of their baby in the clog, where she is seen placing an ornament on their Christmas tree that reads, “It’s a girl.”

This is the first daughter for G Herbo, who has another child Yohsohn with model Ari Fletcher. The rapper last year said he wanted to marry Taina.

“I ain’t gonna lie, Imma get married soon,” Herbo said. “I gotta get married definitely. She be putting the pressure on me,” he said while speaking on Streetz945 earlier this year.

“I don’t want to blame it on my career or nothing like that,” the Chicago rapper added. “I ain’t wana be the husband or that guy that look back and let ten years go by my life because I’m chasing my dreams and I’m neglecting my family.”

The couple’s announcement comes on the same day as news that Fenty Beauty mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy on May 13.