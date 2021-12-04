Fyrish Well to be replaced as GWI surveys land

Approximately 10,000 persons from Albion to Number One Village, served by the Fryish well station, will soon see an improvement in their water service. This is as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) moves to drill a new well.

Chief Executive Officer of GWI – Mr. Shaik Baksh, Executive Director of Operations – Mr. Jawaharall Ramjug, other GWI Technical and Regional Officials on Friday, December 3 conducted several site visits with the aim of identifying a location for the new well.

The current well at Fryish is close to 50 years old and has begun to show signs of deterioration. According to Mr. Baksh, this has resulted in the well producing murky water, particularly when the well recommences pumping after a power outage.

GWI is currently seeking financial provision from the Government of Guyana for the new well, as it aims to begin drilling as early as this month (December).

“So it is imprerative that GWI quickly endeavors to drill a new well for the residents to give them a good quality of water. We want to do this expeditiously”, the GWI CEO stated.

The team looked at a number of plots of land within the Kilcoy/Chesney and Fryish areas, with Chesney showing more potential for drilling.

Also accompanying the GWI officials was Mr. Davanand Kasinath, a Councilor of the Kilcoy/Hampshire Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and Mr. Evern Marks of the Fryish/ Gibraltar NDC.

Mr. Bask pointed out that GWI is working closely with the NDC officials to acquire the necessary approval to drill on the land. A design is also in place for the well already.

As a more immediate solution, GWI has started to flush the water prior distribution, in addition to the installation of a soft starter for the motor.

Mr Baksh explained that, “When theres a blackout we can start without interrupting or shaking up the casing of the well and this seems to be working right now and over the last two days the water has improved and we’re hoping to hold this position within the next two to three months.”

Following the site visits, Mr Baksh spoke with a number of residents who indicated that they have already seen improvements in the quality of their water, since the temporary interventions.

Drilling is expected to last for a period of three months, after which customers will benefit. (GWI statement)