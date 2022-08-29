Fulton County D.A. Says She Will Use Rap Lyrics In YSL & Other Rico Cases

Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis is sending a strong message to gang members and rappers, especially those who commit crimes, and “brag” about it in rap lyrics.

On Monday, Willis spoke at a press conference where she addressed what she called gang activity as criminals targeted the homes of celebrities like Mariah Carey and Marlo Hampton.

Willis revealed a new indictment for a Fulton County gang called Drug Rich gang which she said boasted about their crimes in rap lyrics. According to Willis, the gang is responsible for the recent spate of break-ins that also features

Willis defended the use of rap lyrics in the indictment, especially in light of the recent Young Thug and Gunna RICO indictment which heavily referenced the rappers’ lyrics.

“If you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gonna use it,” Willis said.

She also addressed criticisms after the YSL indictment, where critics said she was using rap lyrics to target hip-hop artists.

“I’m not targeting anyone, but however, you do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it which you do that for a form of intimidation and to further the gang and not be held responsible,” she said as she shared that one of the lyrics spoke about the gangs kicking in doors and committing home invasions.

The District Attorney also said she didn’t believe that the Protect Black Art Bill will be passed. The petition started by Kevin Liles is for a law to stop prosecutors from using rap lyrics in indictments.

“They’re kicking in doors, committing home invasions and now I’m using those lyrics that they are admitting to doing that, I’m gonna continue to do that, people can continue to be angry about it. I have some legal advice: don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used, or at least get out of my county.”

In the meantime, D.A spoke in strong terms about how she plans to deal with gang members.

“We have a message, get out of this county or expect to see sentences go life plus because I am not going to negotiate with gang members, I am not going to allow pleas, we are going to find you, we are going to convict you and we are going to send you to the prison for the rest of your days and I’m not apologizing for that,” Willis.

Willis’ statements come three months after the YSL indictment was released, and Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and 26 other members of the alleged YSL gang were indicted.