The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A 55-year-old fully vaccinated man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has died as a result of the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s death toll to 980.

The country has also recorded 79 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 37,524.

There are 12 persons in the ICU, 75 in institutional isolation, 1,722 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 34,822.