Fuel shortage hits Region Six

Several gas stations in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) have been without gasoline and diesel since last week.

The shortage of petrol has resulted in long lines at the Palmyra Gas Station which was only one of two service stations in the region with gasoline for sale.

On Tuesday evening, some drivers reported waiting in line for more than an hour to fill up their tanks at the Palmyra Gas Station which is owned by the state-owned GuyOil. Hundreds of cars were queued up waiting to reach to the pump.

The line of vehicles at the gas station at Palmyra

The only other gas station with fuel is a privately owned service station at Fyrish on the Corentyne.

Service Station providers on Wednesday reported that it is the fifth day they had no fuel to sell.

Kerosene oil was however available at most service stations.

Regional Chairman David Armogan told this publication that the main supplier GuyOil informed that the company had encountered problems with its fuel boat to Berbice.

He said gasoline was being trucked to Berbice from the capital city Georgetown and since the fuel company only has two trucks in the region it was only a very limited amount which was being made available to the region on a daily basis.

Armogan said he was informed that a boat carrying diesel had arrived in the region on Wednesday morning and this should help alleviate the problem. [By: Andrew Carmichael]