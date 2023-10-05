Friendship Sec. School ‘choking’ incident: Police await report from School Welfare Dept. to proceed with investigation

The injuries sustained by the child

In light of a recent incident at the Friendship Secondary School where a child was strangled until becoming unconscious, the Guyana Police Force said it is awaiting the school’s Welfare Officer report to proceed with the investigation.

The police stated that the mother of a 15-year-old student of Friendship Secondary School, East Bank of Demerara made a report at the Grove Police Station that on Wednesday while at Friendship Secondary School, a student came from behind and ‘choked’ her son with a piece of twine.

As such, Sergeant Jewan and ranks from Grove Police Station visited the school where Deputy Head Mistress Miss Harlequin was contacted, and she stated that the school’s Welfare Department was investigating the matter.

Nevertheless, the child was escorted to the Diamond Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who issued a medical certificate per his findings.