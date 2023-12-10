Friendship accident: Tuschen man is second victim; another passenger unconscious at GPHC

The minibus involved in the accident

The second person who was killed in this morning’s accident at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, has been identified as 51-year-old Alvin Jones of lot 4287 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

At about 08:30hs, minibus #BYY 7440 toppled several times after overtaking other vehicles on the EBD corridor. The minibus driver, Keon Chandos Edwards also known as Junior Proctor called “Mad Dog” of lot 660 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway died at the scene.

Dead: Junior Proctor called “Mad Dog”

There were 10 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident including Jones. Most of these sustained injuries to their hands and legs. They were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where they were treated and have been listed as “stable.”

However, reports indicate that one of those persons, a male (name and address unknown), has been unconscious since the accident and is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital undergoing further treatment. His condition is regarded as critical.

The damaged minibus at the scene

It was revealed that the minibus was heading north at a fast rate of speed on the EBD corridor and while on the Friendship Public Road, the driver overtook a line of traffic.

But as the bus attempted to swerve back into the western lane, it collided with motorcar PAD 3102 which then hit the rear of motorcar PXX 5169 and further collided with the front right bumper of motorcar PXX 5169.

As a result of the collisions, the minibus lost control and turned turtle several times, flinging passengers out of the vehicle before it came to a stop on the western parapet of the road with extensive damages.

CCTV footage of the accident was obtained as police investigation continues.