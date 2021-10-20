Fresh airstrikes hit capital of Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The airstrikes on Mekelle were targeting weapons sites used by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), said Billene Seyoum, an Ethiopian government spokesperson.

Ethiopia’s federal government launched a military offensive to oust the TPLF last November and fighting has been ongoing since.

Seyoum added that one of these sites, Mesfin Industrial Engineering, has been “appropriated by the TPLF as a heavy weapons storage, manufacturing and repair site.”

Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the TPLF, responded on Twitter to the airstrike saying it “targeted a residential quarters in Mekelle causing injury to civilians and harm to property.”

