French business delegation exploring investment opportunities in Guyana

President Dr Irfaan Ali, Cabinet members and members of the French delegation

A French delegation met with President Dr. Irfaan Ali and members of his Cabinet on Monday to discuss investment opportunities in Guyana.

The delegation, led by CEO of MEDEF International, Philippe Gautier —France’s leading private business network— featured business leaders from France in the agricultural, aviation, ICT, infrastructure, and other sectors.

The discussions focused on the group expanding their interests and exploring investment opportunities in Guyana. MEDEF International is also in Guyana to attend the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre from July 10-12, 2024.

The group is also expected to conduct follow-up meetings with respective ministries.

Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh; Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill; Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat; Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond and Director of Presidential Affairs, Marcia Nadir-Sharma were part of the meeting.