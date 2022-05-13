Free internet access to public under new WiFiGY initiative

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Free internet access to public under new WiFiGY initiative
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), through the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) has commenced the installation of 1000 free WiFiGY locations or “Hotspots” along Guyana’s coast. The in…