Free fertilizer for farmers, cash-grants for hinterland households, removal of VAT on more items – Ali announces

President Dr Irfaan Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali moments ago announced several groundbreaking measures aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

The first initiative will see the distribution of a one-off $25,000 cash grant to every household in the riverine and hinterland communities of the country. This measure will see some $800M being pumped into the economy and will cushion the impacts of the rising cost of living.

The second measure will see the government purchasing $1B worth of fertilizer for free distribution to farmers across the country. This is expected to reduce the expenses of farmers and result in cheaper prices at the markets for food.

The third measure will see government setting up a special unit to help landowners of both private and government owned lots build their houses. President Ali said the unit will support applicants with the process of applying to banks for financing and with the initial phase of construction by releasing the necessary resources.

The other measure will see the removal of VAT on additional construction materials until the market stabilises. These are sheetrock and concrete boards.

President Ali reminded that these measures are in additional to a wide range of initiatives already announced by his government to address the rising cost of living and to bring relief to all citizens.

He noted too that government will continue consultations and will in the future make more announcements aimed at bringing further relief to the public.