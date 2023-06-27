Fredo Bang Says He Refused To Cooperate In YNW Melly Case In Resurface Interview

A recent interview by Fredo Bang has resurfaced, with the rapper speaking about his refusal to cooperate with authorities in the YNW Melly trial.

During the February interview with Vlad TV, the rapper spoke about being approached by police and having to hire an attorney to guide him.

The District Attorney’s office had tried subpoenaing Fredo Bang, whose real name is Fredrick Givens II, to testify in the trial and offered him immunity to testify. However, the rapper declined to speak to police, noting that any information he gives would be in breach of his attorney-client privilege.

Further, the rapper had invoked his fifth amendment right, but the prosecution had pushed back and took the matter to court but was unsuccessful as the judge sided with the rapper’s constitutional right against self-incrimination.

“What I can say, I don’t know what was going on with this situation, I don’t know who said it, put me inside it but I had to get my lawyer and diffuse whatever they thinking. They prolly gonna keep bothering me because at the end of the day, it’s still active, it’s still a trial. They want to push and squeeze anyone they think got something going on or think could be involved,” Fredo said to Vlad.

“Being that we friends I expect them to bother me,” he added.

Fredo Bang’s name has come up several times during the YNW Melly trial as prosecutors allege that after Melly killed his friends by shooting them at close range in a grey SUV, he was later picked up by Fredo Bang.

Prosecutors have presented evidence in the form of phone and location data that shows Melly was at a dead-end road in Miramar where the murders allegedly took place. A short distance away, he was picked up by Fredo.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the death of his best friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

The rapper’s lawyers have not presented their arguments in full, but in defense opening arguments, they deny that the rapper was in proximity to the deceased on the night their bodies were discovered, noting that the phone prosecutors have gathered evidence from was used by Melly and others.

On Monday (June 26), prosecutors shared text messages reportedly from Melly to Fredo Bang where he asked about buying a gun.

“U know somebody sellin a glizzy,” a text sent on Oct 14, 2018 to Fredo Bang read.

In another text sent on the same, the rapper asks, “any handgun,” to which the 5054 number named Bang says, “ima check.”

Another text was sent from Fredo Bang to the phone on the night of the murders- October 26, 2018, at 4:45 am read, “Miramar fl 33029 I’m on my way! Right now blood.”

Two texts from the phone to Fredo Bang in response at 4: 46 am read – “Ight bro ain’t nobody picking up,” and “Sh*t Brazy af rn blod wtf.”

The texts were read by Miramar detective Danny Polo who read a final text sent at 4: 49 am from a 5054 number named “Bang” that read, “I’m On my way! Blood I got u.”

Detective Polo testified to a series of other text messages between the rappers that reportedly confirmed that the two were affiliated with the Bloods gang.

The prosecution is presently leading evidence. Testimony from Detective Polo sought to establish that Melly is tied to the Bloods gang and took an oath of the gang two days before the murder.