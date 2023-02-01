Franklyn James says police beat him senseless while taking him into custody

Black Immigrant Daily News

Franklyn James has accused several law enforcers of beating him after he was arrested in the Cashew Hill area in December, 2022.

The Potters resident tells say he will not rest until he gets justice.

James himself faces several charges arising from the incident, including Resisting Arrest and Obstruction.

He says he called the police to the home of his daughter and her mother in Cashew Hill, after a relative of the landlord was reportedly breaking several windows.

James explains it was while in the vehicle he received punches to his side and face, which have left him with problems seeing from one eye.(STATE MEDIA)

