France summons captain of seized British fishing boat to court as UK warns ‘two can play that game’

French authorities seized the vessel, fined another British boat and announced the closure of nearly all of France’s ports to trawlers from the UK on Thursday, a major escalation in the long-running spat between the allies.

France’s European affairs minister, Clement Beaune, said in an interview on French TV station CNEWS that aside from a few exceptions, all French ports will no longer be accessible to British boats, referring to vessels that offload fish and produce.

The captain of the Cornelis, Gert Jan, is expected to appear in court on August 11, 2022 over the alleged “unauthorized fishing by a non-EU vessel in French maritime waters,” according to a statement from deputy prosecutor Cyrille Fournier.

“Upon inspection, the captain of the vessel was not in possession of the required authorization to fish in the French exclusive economic zone,” Fournier said in a statement.

