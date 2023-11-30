France insists on respect for int’l law, territorial integrity amid Guyana/Venezuela controversy

The Government of Guyana continued its discussions with Permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), as Foreign Secretary, Mr. Robert Persaud, met with Head of Political Affairs Department, United Nations Directorate, French Foreign Ministry, Mr. Mohamed Bouabdallah, on Tuesday in Georgetown, to discuss Security Council matters and Guyana’s mandate for its tenure on the Council which will commence on January 1, 2024.

Both countries reaffirmed the importance of respect for international law and the sovereignty of all member states consistent with the United Nations Charter. An update was provided to the French side on Venezuela’s upcoming referendum and the aggressive postures being taken by Caracas.

France reiterated its full support and need for respect of the International Court of Justice mechanism in addressing the border controversy.

During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary also highlighted Guyana’s priority areas for its tenure on the Council, especially on climate and food security, as a threat to peace and security.

It was agreed that Guyana and France should seek to work together, consult, and share notes on not just priority areas but also many of the critical issues facing the global community including the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the crisis in Haiti.

They also agreed on the interconnectedness of peacebuilding and peacekeeping.

Mr. Bouabdallah conveyed the full support of France for Guyana’s mandate and acknowledged that Guyana’s aim is like that of France in seeking ways to improve the fulfillment of the mandate of the Council, by serving as buffers and creating balance on the Council to ensure that the important issues are sufficiently and effectively addressed.

France remains committed to collaborating with Guyana on common issues and to the development of joint initiatives and mechanisms to ensure that the Council respects the Charter of the United Nations and the mandate assigned to it. Guyana was elected a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on June 6 to serve for two years effective January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025. [DPI]