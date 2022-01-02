France cuts isolation times and plans crackdown on unvaccinated amid record surge in Covid cases

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Paris (CNN)The Omicron variant’s rapid spread across France has prompted the government to slash Covid-19 isolation times for vaccinated people and move to further isolate the unvaccinated from public venues in a bid to ease the financial and social burdens of the outbreak.

Self-isolation times for fully vaccinated people who test positive will drop from 10 days to seven on Monday — and can be cut down to five days with a negative test result, Health Minister Olivier V?ran told the weekly Le Journal du Dimanche on Saturday.

“Unvaccinated people will have to isolate themselves for 10 days, with a possible exit after seven days under the same conditions,” V?ran said.

France reported 219,126 new infections on Saturday and became the sixth country in the world to surpass 10 million total recorded cases of Covid-19.

The rule change also means contacts of positive cases will not be required to self-isolate as long as they are fully vaccinated, but they will have to test regularly, V?ran said.

