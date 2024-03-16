Four Special Branch ranks under close arrest for shooting at Police Sergeant

Five ranks attached to the Guyana Police Force’s Special Branch have been placed under close arrest after opening fire at a Police Sergeant on Monday night at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara.

In a statement today, the Police Headquarters said the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is currently investigating the incident.

The officer who came under fire has been identified as Sergeant 20409 Ronald Payne of Providence Police Station.

According to the GPF, ranks attached to the Special Branch – a Sergeant, a Corporal, a Lance Corporal and two Constables – were at the time assisting Regional Division #3 (West Demerara) officers in the investigation of an alleged robbery/murder, and they were looking for a dark-coloured Toyota Rumion car that the suspects had used as a getaway vehicle.

Sergeant Payne was driving home from work in his dark-coloured Toyota Rumion at around 22:10hrs when he was stopped by the ranks, who opened fire in the air and ordered him to stop. Sergeant Payne, who was unaware that the ranks were Special Branch operatives, became terrified and drove to the Providence Police Station.

The ranks also went to the Providence Police Station and were subsequently placed under closed arrest. Their firearms were seized.

Crime scene technicians processed the scene and recovered several spent shells. The Police Ballistics Department is examining the shells and firearms.

There were no injuries or property damage during the incident.